MINDS CEO BILL OTTMAN TALKS TO RIGHT NOW ABOUT ELON MUSK & THE WAR ON FREE SPEECH

This Week on Right Now: CEO of the social network ‘Minds’, Bill Ottman, joins us to discuss Elon Musk and freedom of speech. Former Dragons Den judge, businesswoman and Freedom Alliance candidate Rachel Elnaugh joins us in the studio. Comedian Abi Roberts tells us about her altercation with Dr Malhotra. Author Daniel Thompson-Mills discusses terrain theory and the true causes of illness. Singer songwriter Five Times August speaks to us from the US about the power of protest songs, and making a stand against tyranny. And finally, Ex US marine Lucas Gage and Ex Royal Marine Ross Jones-Moore talk to us about the realities of war.
