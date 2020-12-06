DR. CARRIE MADEJ | VACCINES, EUGENICS, & THE COVID19 HIDDEN AGENDAS

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Dr Carrie Madej on "The Ripple Effect" Nov 30 2020. A brilliant conversation with one of the best truth-telling doctors trying to warn the people that we're all being brainwashed to accept an anti-human and anti-spiritual world contr…