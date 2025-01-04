A Word the End of the Age is Here!

Original Link: https://www.youtube.com/@jamiewalden756

Jamie Walden, a Marine Corps Infantry Sergeant, Police Officer, Firefighter/ Paramedic Specialists, Tactical Medic, and Disaster Response Specialist turned Missionary, researcher, and writer, Jamie uses his experiences and command of Biblical Truth to take Christians from the “Recruiters Office” to top-tier Warriors. He is the author of a the powerfully refreshing and insightful book, OMEGA DYNAMICS: EQUIPPING A WARRIOR CLASS OF CHRISTIANS FOR THE DAYS AHEAD

He talks about a lot of the things we are discussing in the Bible Study (same Holy Spirit) and the need to prepare ourselves mentally and spiritually for the days ahead