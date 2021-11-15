© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2. Who is Satan
Follow
1
Share
Report
25 views • November 15, 2021
Who is Satan?; Satan Before Being Cast Out; Satan Wanted to Be God; Satan Was Cast Out of Heaven; Parable of Wheat & Tares; In Context of the Great Commission; Satan Summary
The Gospel
------------------
The first step in the Salvation of your soul is to admit you are sinner, completely unable to solve this problem of your heart on your own. Then believe that Jesus Christ, who is God, died on the Cross so your sin could be forgiven, and by His rising from the grave, He guarantees Eternal Life to all who believe.
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
The Gospel
------------------
The first step in the Salvation of your soul is to admit you are sinner, completely unable to solve this problem of your heart on your own. Then believe that Jesus Christ, who is God, died on the Cross so your sin could be forgiven, and by His rising from the grave, He guarantees Eternal Life to all who believe.
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.