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FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Preparing Massive Financial Theft Through Rebuilding Ukraine Initiative
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81 views • March 29, 2022
It’s public information that Joe Biden bribes Ukraine to do his bidding by withholding foreign aid. It’s also no secret that Joe And Hunter Biden were running operations in which Hunter would negotiate deals using his fathers political leverage only to send 10% of the loot to “The Big Guy" which everyone knows is Joe Biden. Now, Biden is proposing sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine and the American media doesn’t see the obvious concerns here. Erin Elizabeth joins to discuss the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and how the left is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle while calling the right Nazi for promoting healthy living. Madison Cawthorn says something during an interview that should have every American curious.
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