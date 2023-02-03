Here’s Some of the Many Ways GPT Can Make Your Life Easier

Here's why you should get over your fear of AI and go with the flow:
In this video, Omar Mo, founder of the Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and host of The Nomadic Executive, explains why people should adapt with AI instead of trying to fight it. 👇
After observing the progress of AI, specifically ChatGPT's, Omar shares that he thinks AI is here to STAY.
And it's going to start taking up more and more small, meaningless tasks in people's daily life and eventually work itself to bigger tasks and bigger things. 👀
A good way to make sure you don't get left behind is to always be a student of the industry you're working in, because it's always going to evolve! 👈
