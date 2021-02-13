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You don't have to fall prey to the fear. COVID 19 vaccine study analysis.
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923 views • February 13, 2021
Easy to understand vaccine trial deaths and reactions. Safe, easy, effective ways to help your body. 99% of people recover from Covid-19
Expert in mRNA vaccines reported concerns about these types of vaccines. His chief concern was auto-immunity.
Data supports the mRNA vaccines can cause autoimmunity. blood clotting and nervous system conditions.
Empowered with information to make an informed decision.
Tameka Marrio
Expert in mRNA vaccines reported concerns about these types of vaccines. His chief concern was auto-immunity.
Data supports the mRNA vaccines can cause autoimmunity. blood clotting and nervous system conditions.
Empowered with information to make an informed decision.
Tameka Marrio
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