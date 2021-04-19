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How to end the COVID-19 Pandemic – Vladimir Zelenko
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164 views • April 19, 2021
Dr Vladimir Zelenko delivers good news on how to end the COVID-19 pandemic with the use of a cheap, well-known medicine we have been using for 75 years. He says the reason Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was not approved for emergency use is because that would have reduced the profits from Remdesivir, a new drug with less efficacy. HCQ can be used as a prophylactic as well as a treatment. There is no need for this alleged pandemic.
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