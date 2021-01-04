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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Ulf Bittner & Ulf Bejerstrand, 2021-01-03
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424 views • January 04, 2021
A copy from Ulf Bejerstrand's YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNa6XF0hq5OYoBYEE_3K6QQ
The YouTube video disappeared for a while, but it is back there. This is just a backup. Please continue to support Ulf's channel in YouTube.
The YouTube video disappeared for a while, but it is back there. This is just a backup. Please continue to support Ulf's channel in YouTube.
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