White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1479 - Nancy Harris - Johnson is convicted

Johnson, a felon with a long criminal history, walked into the Fina Whip-In convenience store that Nancy worked at carrying a lighter and a plastic bottle filled with lighter fluid, and went behind the counter. When Nancy attempted to push him away, he poured the lighter fluid on her head. Nancy attempted to open the register while Johnson grabbed two lighters and two packs of cigarettes from the overhead dispenser, before pulling her ring off her right hand, licking his fingers to help slide it off. As soon as Nancy managed to open the register, Johnson took all the cash from the register and some of the coins, before setting Nancy on fire. Nancy ran over to a nearby sink and unsuccessfully attempted to put out the flames, before running outside, screaming for help. Johnson calmly walked out of the store with his bottle, stopping to take a few pieces of candy on the way. Nancy was left with burns on over 40% of her body, and died at the hospital 5 days later.