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EMF Summit - Day 1 - Dave Stetzer, Power Expert
MessiahMews
MessiahMews
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40 views • March 05, 2021
EMF Health Summit 2018 by ElectricSense

Visit the Brighteon Store: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=4616587.9903134&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=4616587.9903134


Items to protect yourself from EMF, 5G, radiation, & more:

Detox Radiation:
* Epsom Salt and Borax Soak (approx 4 cups epsom salt and a cup of Borax)
* Lugols Iodine and SSKI
3rdi iodine: https://ebay.to/2GCJGUB
J Crows is also good.
* Sulfur crystals: https://humbleweed.net/product/99-7-pure-organic-sulfur/
* NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine): https://purebulk.com/products/n-acetyl-l-cysteine-nac?sca_ref=470071.kyWfOUI2tt
Click capsules, gelatin capsules 300 count
* Apple Pectin
* Cellfood

Protection and Blocking:

* Lugols Iodine also protects (See above)

Quantum3 Shield 5G & EMF Protection
https://dralexwholelifehealing.com/keytohealth

Orgone & Vendors:

Uwantsun Orgone: http://www.uwantson.com/products.html
CTBusters – Live Healthier & Happier; Get Orgone-ized!: https://ctbusters.com/

Orgonise Africa:
Orgonite, zappers, EMF Protection, and more...
https://www.orgoniseafrica.com/en/?acc=05e97c207235d63ceb1db43c60db7bbb

Silver & Shungite Orgonite - Silver and Shungite Bundle
https://www.orgoniseafrica.com/en/silver-and-shungite-bundle?acc=05e97c207235d63ceb1db43c60db7bbb

5G-Equalizer
https://www.orgoniseafrica.com/en/5g-equalizer?acc=05e97c207235d63ceb1db43c60db7bbb

Smart Meter Shield:
https://www.orgoniseafrica.com/en/smart-meter-shield?acc=05e97c207235d63ceb1db43c60db7bbb

Maxishield and Minishield:
https://www.orgoniseafrica.com/en/the-maxishield?acc=05e97c207235d63ceb1db43c60db7bbb
https://www.orgoniseafrica.com/en/the-minishield?acc=05e97c207235d63ceb1db43c60db7bbb

• The SYB EMF Bed Canopy  - 5G TESTED. UP TO 26 GHZ.
https://bit.ly/3sFSLPq
The SYB Bed Canopy shields your entire body all night long while you sleep. Laboratory-tested against 5G up to 26 GHz, it also protects you from WiFi, 4G and Bluetooth- all the wireless frequencies of EMF.

• SMART METERS Tools to protect your home from both RF radiation and Dirty Electricity that smart meters can create.
https://bit.ly/2mtKrG5

• Protection from Cell Phone Radiation
https://bit.ly/2n9cUBD

• RF COVER PACKAGE DEAL via EMF Essentials
https://bit.ly/324Rgxm

• WIFI ROUTER COVER RF RADIATION SHIELD by EMF Essentials
https://bit.ly/31capMQ

• BLUblox signature Sleep+ red lens is the world's most advanced blue and green light blocker. Blocking 100% of blue and green light from 400-550nm.
https://bit.ly/2o267cQ

• DIRTY ELECTRICITY
https://bit.ly/2mwzXWD

Greenwave filters: https://greenwavefilters.com/partners/283/
Greenwave offers products and tips for reducing dirty electricity and other electropollution in homes, schools, businesses, and other settings. Our mission… Creating healthier spaces for living, learning, work, and more.
Solar panels filter electricity

Static electricity:
From Dr. Jerry Porter, D.C… ABC Friendly Foam Mattress From EZ Posture Products: http://www.ezpostureproducts.com/#oid=1006_1

Y-Shield Paint: http://amzn.to/2bzyaVN Blocking EMFs, ELFs, RFs, and other frequencies is definitely ideal. William Mount mentions putting copper mesh behind a picture and put it over the area where the SmartMeter is. There is something called RF shielding paint by Y-Shield to block out the frequencies. http://amzn.to/2bN3h0X
Shielding a Bedroom From EMF Emitted by Cell Towers Using YShield Paint:
http://messiahmews.blogspot.com/2016/12/shielding-bedroom-from-emf-emitted-by.html
Search: http://messiahmews.blogspot.com/search?q=RF+Paint

Protective Clothing:

Wama Hemp Protective Underwear (Hemp helps protect against radiation and other environmental poisons.):
https://wamaunderwear.com/?rfsn=4688477.38089c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=4688477.38089c

Healthy Home:
https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/healthy-home?rfsn=4616587.9903134&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=4616587.9903134
https://bit.ly/3kMjCXr

Air Quality:

Vollara Air & Surface
Compact Air Purifiers with Hydroxyl Technology
https://www.life-enthusiast.com/shop/vollara-air-surface/?ref=55
• Reduce Air AND Surface Contaminants
• Less Odors, Dirt and Dust
• Neutralize Infectious Microbes
FreshAir Mobile, Pro (no ozone) and Pro+ (with ozone)
Vollara has two units, Mobile (500 sq ft), and Surface Pro (up to 3,000 sq ft). The larger unit is also available with an ozone option which lets you turn on the intense deodorization while you are not in the room. (The ozone model cannot currently be shipped to California or Canada.)

Enerzen Ozone Machine: https://amzn.to/3bP8tAo
Banned in California and Canada

Blog Post: https://messiahmews.blogspot.com/2021/01/our-take-on-what-we-think-covid-really.html

Paypal: http://paypal.me/messiahmews
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