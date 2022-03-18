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Joaquin Flores: We Give Davos More Credit Than It Deserves, Great Reset is Failing
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172 views • March 18, 2022
Joaquin Flores discusses the Great Reset, how people live in different internets or 'confirmation bias chambers', the 'Gargoyle Effect', and Marxian analysis. He believes the Great Rest is failing and that many people give more credit than is due to Davos by making them seem more powerful than they really are. Given that people like Klaus Schwab are liars, just because Schwab portends to have penetrated all governments does not make it so. He discusses the concept of empire, sea and land power, the Ukraine crisis, and how it's largely about energy. He sees roughly five blocs emerging in a multipolar world.
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About Joaquin Flores
Educated in the field of IR and IPE at California State University Los Angeles; previously served as a business agent and organizer for the SEIU labor union; has published internationally on subjects of geopolitics, war, and diplomacy; serves as the director of the Belgrade-based Center for Syncretic Studies, and is Chief Editor at Fort Russ News.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Website
New Resistance Telegram https://t.me/NewResistance
Strategic Culture https://www.strategic-culture.org/contributors/joaquin-flores
About Joaquin Flores
Educated in the field of IR and IPE at California State University Los Angeles; previously served as a business agent and organizer for the SEIU labor union; has published internationally on subjects of geopolitics, war, and diplomacy; serves as the director of the Belgrade-based Center for Syncretic Studies, and is Chief Editor at Fort Russ News.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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