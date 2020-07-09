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Leaked tape of Bill Gates briefing CIA on "Funvax" @ the Pentagon 2005
SENIORS WEEKLYⓇ
SENIORS WEEKLYⓇ
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117 views • July 09, 2020
Video of what appears to be Gates @ the Pentagon, introducing the Mandatory Vaccine, in '05
The web will deflect, saying, this as false, but, 15 years ago, conspiracy theory vids were not even a thing.. you can tell by the production value that this is really at the pentagon, that is really Gates, you can tell by how he flaps his hand gestures, & his unmistakable voice gives him away.. plus they would have to have spend a fortune on better actors than "The Bourne Supremacy" for it to be forged.. + nobody knew the dangers of vaccines at that time... so, sorry, no reason to have faked this in that era.. watch out for paid trolls who will say that this is fake.


youtube links below, please share.

https://youtu.be/VYzUVQ3PNqE

https://youtu.be/spw5nmUrpWA


Word on the street is that the chemtrails are made up of aluminum with minuet dozes of nerve gas, &, anthrax..
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vaccineschemtrailsmark of the beastaerosolbill gates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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