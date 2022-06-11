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Prophecy 150, 102 Excerpts! YAH WARNS Huge Nephilim/Monsters in Great Tribulation! Taller Than TREES. So Steve Quayle is right (6 ft. skulls found)! But YAH'S Warriors will Defeat them (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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374 views • June 11, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from Prophecy 150

DADDY YAH EL SHADDAI'S Invisible Cloak of Protection Against the Evil Reprobates

Given to Elisheva Eliyahu to Teach Bride of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH

Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT)

Through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu Received on 20th January 2020


and Prophecy 102

YAHUSHUA Says,

“It’s Only a Matter of Time.”

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

October 17, 2008 During Sukkot


A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html


Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:

​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme


See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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