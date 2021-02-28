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ABOUT THE CHILD RESCUE FAKE NEWS - The Only Reason They Tell You the DUMBs Are Being Cleared Out, Is So You Will Think They Have Been Cleared Out - Steven D Kelley
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441 views • February 28, 2021
Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where Steven D Kelley can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST.
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