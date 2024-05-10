Now the Soviet Flag raise by the 114th Brigade 1AK in the middle of Umanskoe on the outer line of Avdeevka. The settlement which was defended for a long time by Ukrainian formations and NATO mercenaries came under Russian attack, finally the front line coverage was expanded to 2000 meters by capturing Umanskoe.

