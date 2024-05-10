Create New Account
FINALLY! Soviet flag raise in the middle of captured Umanskoe
The Prisoner
Now the Soviet Flag raise by the 114th Brigade 1AK in the middle of Umanskoe on the outer line of Avdeevka. The settlement which was defended for a long time by Ukrainian formations and NATO mercenaries came under Russian attack, finally the front line coverage was expanded to 2000 meters by capturing Umanskoe.

russiaukraineavdeevkaumanskoe

