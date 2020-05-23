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Djurus Satu with a Knife
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69 views • May 23, 2020
Exploring different ways to practice Djurus Satu while holding a knife (pasang). Different grips are demonstrated as a starting point to personal practice. Kuntao Silat forms are designed so that the martial artist eventually learns to teach themself via the inherent principles in each form, leading to immediately practical and instinctive applications.
This was filmed at the end of a long practice, so the stances are higher up than would normally be done by a beginner who needs to build their leg strength.
This was filmed at the end of a long practice, so the stances are higher up than would normally be done by a beginner who needs to build their leg strength.
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