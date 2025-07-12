BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Edge AI using the NanoEdge studio Embed AI on your IoT device! The Cartesiam.ai NanoEdge toolkit will allow you to create models on the edge based on the sensor behaviour observed in real conditions
12 views • 1 day ago

 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HrH4wSOmpRs

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1943844388054217096?t=PkQr2kblONkkjxp06Y5cqg&s=19


AI and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=ai+and+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f08e4fb206a476793c9022

Synthetic blood eh? You don't say! 😅


Dr. Stefanie Tompkins the director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Says "we had a program to create artificial blood that lead to mRNA Vaccines"


https://rumble.com/v30s9yy-july-18-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Synthetic Biology is the core science for future Defence Technology, according to DARPAhttps://rumble.com/v30r28c-july-18-2023.html

(2015) DARPA: Forward to the Future: Visions of 2045 — Stefanie Tompkins https://rumble.com/v39otg1-2015-darpa-forward-to-the-future-visions-of-2045-stefanie-tompkins.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1934020141185941949?t=nFLSngi1RCnGakhBAvrp-w&s=19


71st Bilderberg Meeting to take place 12 - 15 June 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/press-release-2025

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1942250383923184009?t=Hcq92spkHfP6TqOPrGX2lA&s=19


Here's them discussing the real agenda behind the jabs. - Ido Bachelet - Moonshot Thinking Google Isreal 2013 "Nano Robots" In Healthcare [ENGLISH SUBTITLES] https://rumble.com/v53h6vj-june-24-2024.html

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1936322842594832570?t=dvkI-wjs1Y98cDFYAMl-Gw&s=19


Gene Targeting Bioweapons https://search.brave.com/search?q=gene+targeting+BIOWEAPONS&source=web&summary=1&conversation=61280f6cb607e7eee1eab5

Biological weapons could target DNA, food supply, two U.S. lawmakers say https://www.axios.com/2022/07/24/bio-weapons-target-us-joni-ernst-jason-crow

Center for Human-e Technology Co-Founders Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin discuss The AI Dilemma! ~ Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin discuss how existing A.I. capabilities already pose catastrophic risks to a functional society https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cB0_-qKbal4


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1931886276770222299?t=-Wh_-eoYGgaVkaSgVbWaHw&s=19


108th Congress Public Law 153] [From the U.S. Government Printing Office] To authorize appropriations for nanoscience, nanoengineering, and nanotechnology research, and for other purposes. Dec. 3, 2003 https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-108publ153/html/PLAW-108publ153.htm

trump20242030covid
