RUSSIAN MARKER COMBAT ROBOTS ARRIVE IN DONBASS

Four Marker combat robots have arrived in the Donbass region, Dmitry Rogozin, former director General of Roscosmos and the head of the special military advisory group known as “Tsarist Wolves,” announced via his Telegram channel on February 2.



The Marker unmanned ground platform was engineered under a joint project of the National Center for the Development of Technologies and Basic Robotic Elements within the Advanced Research Fund and the Android Technics Research and Production Association.

The combat model of the platform can automatically recognize and attack equipment like American Abrams, British Challenger 2 and German Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are set to be supplied to Ukraine, thanks to a computerized catalog of photographs.

Rogozin said that specialists had started testing algorithms of conducting combat operations as a part of a group of robots.

“The first four Marker robots have arrived in the region strictly on schedule. We begin downloading target images and testing algorithms of warfare within a unit of combat robots and installing powerful anti-tank armament,” Rogozin said.

In mid January, Rogozin revealed that Marker combat robots would be tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Marker can be armed with different types of anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns. The combat robot navigates terrain on its own, and independently build a route. A modular multispectral vision system that uses neural network techniques to process data ensures the platform’s independence.

The Russian military has been using several types of robots since the start of the operation in Ukraine. However, not in combat operations. The Marker will be the first robot to be tested and used in such operations within the special military operation zone.