EPISODE 290: THE SPEED OF SCIENCE from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-290-the-speed-of-science/
CDC’s ACIP Vote on Covid Vaccine for Children; Biden Extends Health Emergency; More Gain of Function?!; FL DOH Recommends Against Covid Shot; The Biggest ‘I Told You So’
Ever
Guest: Joseph Ladapo, M.D. PhD
#TheSpeedofScience #TheCDC
ORIGINAL AIR DATE: October 21, 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.