EPISODE 290: THE SPEED OF SCIENCE from TheHighwire.com

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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-290-the-speed-of-science/
CDC’s ACIP Vote on Covid Vaccine for Children; Biden Extends Health Emergency; More Gain of Function?!; FL DOH Recommends Against Covid Shot; The Biggest ‘I Told You So’
Ever
Guest: Joseph Ladapo, M.D. PhD
#TheSpeedofScience #TheCDC
ORIGINAL AIR DATE: October 21, 2022