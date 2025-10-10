CHAPTER 9.3 OBFUSCATION, NAZIS AND TREATIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes the obfuscation that has been prevalent in this particular matter. It describes the amazing story of nazis in Antarctica ( there is some truth to that ), and the creation of the Antarctic treaty that has isolated us ( the public ) from accessing and investigating the area.
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid
LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!
BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja
ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596
SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3
XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX