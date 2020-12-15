JUDY MIKOVITS... DOLORES CAHILL & CHRISTOPHER JAMES EXPOSE COVID LIE IN CALGARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
THIS IS A HUGE MOMENT... THE WORLD IS NOW BEING TOLD ON MASS WE ALL HAVE BEEN LIED TO!
THIS IS WAR... WAKE THE WORLD UP TO THE COLOSSAL LIES WE HAVE ALL BEEN FED ESPECIALLY POLICE!
THIS IS A POWERFUL AND SHORT COMMUNICATION FROM JUDY, DOLORES AND CHRISTOPHER TO THE WORLD...
WE ARE COMING! LOOK OUT TO ALL THESE CORRUPT AND IGNORANT PEOPLE ACTING AS PUBLIC SERVANTS!
God Speed!