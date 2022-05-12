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SMOKING GUN: CDC Data Exposes Excessive Deaths Following Mass Covid Injections
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334 views • May 12, 2022
Dr. Richard of https://flemingmethod.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the CDC data that exposes the excessive deaths following mass Covid injections.
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