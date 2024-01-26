ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 1/26/24 • JAY DYER - SUBVERSION, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TEXAS BORDER SHOWDOWN: BIDEN GIVES EMBATTLED STATE UNTIL NOON TODAY TO FOLLOW HIS TREASONOUS ORDER & STAND DOWN!

Alex jones is covering why experts are warning feds will use the border crisis to lure & entrap armed defenders!

In addition to special guests, Jones will break down the intelligence community’s alarming letter about the “Unprecedented Penetration” of adult males from hostile nations walking across the border!





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson