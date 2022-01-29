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CAUGHT! Top House Dem Secretly Admits That There Could Be Issues In The Upcoming Election
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40 views • January 29, 2022
Andrew Mark Miller from FOX News reports, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., was criticized for appearing to back President Biden’s claim that November’s midterm elections could be illegitimate if Congress doesn’t pass the Democrat-led federal election overhaul that stalled in the Senate earlier this month.
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