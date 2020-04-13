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ΠΑΠΑΦΛΕΣΣΑΣ 1821
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2 views • April 13, 2020
ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΖΟΝΤΑΣ ΤΗΝ ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΓΩΝΑ ΥΠΗΡΞΑΝ ΠΟΛΛΕΣ ΤΡΙΒΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΦΩΝΙΕΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΠΙΚΕΦΑΛΕΙΣ.
ΟΜΩΣ ΤΕΛΙΚΑ ΤΗ ΛΥΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΕΔΩΣΑΝ ΟΙ ΑΠΛΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ
ΑΓΝΩΣΤΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΑΝ ΝΑ ΠΕΤΣΟΚΟΒΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΟΣΙΛΟΓΟΥΣ ΦΟΡΑΤΖΗΔΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΤΟΥΡΚΩΝ ΣΕ ΕΝΕΔΡΕΣ
ΑΝΑΓΚΑΖΟΝΤΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΠΩΝΥΜΟΥΣ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΝ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΩΝΑ
ΕΤΣΙ ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΕ Ο ΧΕΙΜΑΡΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΡΤΟΓΙΑΚΑΔΕΣ.
ΟΜΩΣ ΤΕΛΙΚΑ ΤΗ ΛΥΣΗ ΤΗΝ ΕΔΩΣΑΝ ΟΙ ΑΠΛΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ
ΑΓΝΩΣΤΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΑΡΧΙΣΑΝ ΝΑ ΠΕΤΣΟΚΟΒΟΥΝ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΟΣΙΛΟΓΟΥΣ ΦΟΡΑΤΖΗΔΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΤΟΥΡΚΩΝ ΣΕ ΕΝΕΔΡΕΣ
ΑΝΑΓΚΑΖΟΝΤΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥΣ ΕΠΩΝΥΜΟΥΣ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΝ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΩΝΑ
ΕΤΣΙ ΞΕΚΙΝΗΣΕ Ο ΧΕΙΜΑΡΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΧΑΡΤΟΓΙΑΚΑΔΕΣ.
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