What Nikki Haley's 2024 Announcement Means for the Republican Party and Trump
Glenn Beck


March 6, 2024


After winning only one state on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. But she stopped short of endorsing Donald Trump. Glenn and Stu discuss what this means for the Republican party as we move closer to Election Day: Can the Right unite around Trump? Glenn also reveals the biggest issue he had with Haley.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rwbIMbDbWI

