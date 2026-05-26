They've vilified the common cold and normalized cardiac arrests!

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Steven Rushingwind .... I knew when I saw that name there was gonna be a dandy story. You would've thought these Indians would've learned the double-tongues' ways by now. 🤪
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/steven.rushingwind/
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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report