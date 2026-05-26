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They've vilified the common cold and normalized cardiac arrests!
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Steven Rushingwind .... I knew when I saw that name there was gonna be a dandy story. You would've thought these Indians would've learned the double-tongues' ways by now. 🤪

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/steven.rushingwind/

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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