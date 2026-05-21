Golden Knights vs. Avalanche | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | May 20, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch full game NHL playoff highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche on May 20, 2026, where Gabriel Landeskog helped spark a late rally, and Pavel Dorofeyev netted his 10th of the playoffs
0:00 1st Period
3:55 2nd Period
7:00 3rd Period