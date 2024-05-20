Create New Account
Dr David Cartland - Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee: Up to 1/3rd Pfizer Vials Contained Graphene Oxide
Fritjof Persson
Published 19 hours ago

Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa McAtee: Up to 1/3rd Pfizer Vials Contained Graphene Oxide Which Pfizer Ignored McAtee found evidence on Pfizer's internal database from a lab in Spain that their COVID-injection vials (up to a third!) had graphene oxide in them.

