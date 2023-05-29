The Role of Celestials in Guiding Humanity with Extraterrestrial Contact

In this video recording from the January 2010 Earth Transformation Conference held on the Big Island of Hawaii, Dr. Michael Salla presents his research into the 'celestials' - beings that use the power of consciousness alone for space-time travel. He reveals how celestials have historically helped humanity deal with the challenges posed by extraterrestrial technologies that have been in the past used in destructive ways. He explains how extraterrestrials are today helping unravel the power elite's control system established to prevent humanity knowing the truth about extraterrestrial life, and the extent advanced technologies have been secretly developed.

