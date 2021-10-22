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FDA ANNOUNCES "MIX & MATCH" BOOSTERS: DEATH COCKTAIL FOR MASSES!
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110 views • October 22, 2021
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FDA Announces "Mix & Match" Boosters: DEATH COCKTAIL For Masses! https://rumble.com/vo3b0f-fda-announces-mix-and-match-boosters-death-cocktail-for-masses.html
Quote: "The FDA has now announced a "mix and match" formula for the booster shots that everyone has been told are necessary just months after the original serum was released. Dr. Jane Ruby says this is a DANGEROUS precedent that will create confusion, chaos and death. Dr. Zelenko Anti-Shedding COVID Killer: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
FDA Announces "Mix & Match" Boosters: DEATH COCKTAIL For Masses! https://rumble.com/vo3b0f-fda-announces-mix-and-match-boosters-death-cocktail-for-masses.html
Quote: "The FDA has now announced a "mix and match" formula for the booster shots that everyone has been told are necessary just months after the original serum was released. Dr. Jane Ruby says this is a DANGEROUS precedent that will create confusion, chaos and death. Dr. Zelenko Anti-Shedding COVID Killer: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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