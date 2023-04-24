Create New Account
The Great Martian War 1913-1917 - Full Documentary
This video was released in 2013, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of World War 1.

Could this cause a repeat reaction that followed the Orson Welles live radio show of 1938?

Hopefully not.

Radio show References:

Smithsonian Magazine

History Classics

This video was sourced from:

'Error' (on Youtube)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The Great Martian War 1913-1917 - Full Documentary

Genre - Alternate history, Science fiction

Based on - The War of the Worlds by H. G. Welles

Written by - Steve Maher, Stephen Sarossy

Directed by - Mike Slee

Starring - Jock McLeod, Joan Gregson, Ian Downie, Thomas Gough

Narrated by - Mark Strong

Country of origin - Canada, United Kingdom

Original language - English

Production:

Producers - Michael Kot, Steve Maher, Mike Slee

Cinematography - Christopher Romeike

Running time - 90 minutes

Release:

Original network - History (European TV channel)

Original release - 8 December 2013

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'Error' or the original producers of this video and this channel.


pc 15:45

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
