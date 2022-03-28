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'So Dangerous' Pastor's Warning About New Satanic Pedophile Disney Pixar Film 'Turning Red'!
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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302 views • March 28, 2022
Note: The Sick Satanic Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda are Comming for your Children! WAKE UP!
THINK! - Predictive Programming and Social Engineering (links below)
Is the New Disney Movie 'Turning Red' Sick Satanic Demonic?
Turning Red (2022) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8097030/
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/march/is-it-demonic-pastors-warning-about-disney-pixars-new-film-turning-red
https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/15331/20220321/ny-pastor-warns-disney-pixars-turning-red-is-demonic.htm
https://news.yahoo.com/york-pastor-warns-parents-pixar-231414195.html
https://www.newsmax.com/jameshirsen/adolescence-panda-pixar/2022/03/22/id/1062395/
https://www.polygon.com/22918173/turning-red-disney-period-puberty-metaphor-domee-shi-pixar
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=IS+THE+NEW+DISNEY+MOVIE+%27TURNING+RED%27+DEMONIC%3F&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=IS+THE+NEW+DISNEY+MOVIE+%27TURNING+RED%27+DEMONIC%3F&;t=h_&iax=videos&ia=videos

There's been no shortage of conversation and debate surrounding the new animated film "Turning Red" from Pixar and Disney. The film, a coming-of-age story about a 13-year-old girl named Meilin who starts magically turning into a giant red panda, has one pastor asking, "Is it demonic?" Mike Signorelli, senior pastor of V1 Church in New York City, recently released a video on social media taking parents through his spiritual concerns over the film and the reasons he concluded it's simply not a kids' movie. Here's his warning for Christians.

111,964 views Mar 17, 2022
CBN News
610K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5AmlTFL8ACs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYI_ychRnL7sJrG6PUSBpQA

Mike Signorelli - 34.2K subscribers
I'm Mike Signorelli, lead pastor and founder of V1 Church based in New York City. My mission is to help people become what they were created for. If you are a leader, entrepreneur, or even just a dreamer – I believe you can go from chaos to clarity through a relationship with Jesus Christ!
https://www.youtube.com/c/MikeSignorellinyc/videos
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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