Volcanic eruption could destroy Icelandic fishing town, say experts
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 17 hours ago

Hundreds of tremors have hit southern Iceland. Nearly 4,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, over fears of a volcanic eruption. But residents of Grindavik were allowed to go back home briefly, to collect belongings.

Keywords
icelandvolcanic activitygrindavikvolcanic eruption could destroy icelandic fishing town

