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NWO: Agenda 21 and depopulation of the world (3)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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282 views • July 16, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to RedPillWorld

The elites led by the Vatican beast are inspired by satan to control and destroy God’s most precious creation, the human race.

Agenda 21 is an action plan of the United Nations (UN) with regards to sustainable development, which, according to several experts on the matter, has the objective to the control of the masses under the auspice of the soon coming one world government. This one world government will be led by the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13, which is under satan's influence, in Revelation 13:2.

Satan is behind this plan and is using his main human agent, the antichrist pope, to push forward globalist ideals under common objectives including sustainable development and common perils such as “climate change” as a means to control the masses and enforce his mark of enforced Sunday observance.

Please watch the mark of the beast videos on this channel.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christsaviorworldyeshuanwonew world orderagenda 21depopulationson of godyahabbaprince of peaceelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comfortergood sheperd
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