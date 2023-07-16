NWO: Agenda 21 and depopulation of the world (3)

FAIR
The elites led by the Vatican beast are inspired by satan to control and destroy God’s most precious creation, the human race.
Agenda
21 is an action plan of the United Nations (UN) with regards to
sustainable development, which, according to several experts on the
matter, has the objective to the control of the masses under the
auspice of the soon coming one world government. This one world
government will be led by the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation
13, which is under satan's influence, in Revelation 13:2.
Satan is behind this plan and is using his main human agent, the antichrist pope, to push forward globalist ideals under common objectives including sustainable development and common perils such as “climate change” as a means to control the masses and enforce his mark of enforced Sunday observance.
Please watch the mark of the beast videos on this channel.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
