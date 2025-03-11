Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 11, 2025 – Trump leading a PATRIOT REVOLT against revenge-minded deep state GLOBALISTS

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Feel Good, Gut Health Course stream





- Global Civil War and Patriot Revolt (0:10)

- Strategies of the Deep State (3:06)

- Impact on Europe and Globalist Control (9:23)

- Cyber Attacks and Protests (15:43)

- Murder of Jamie White and Globalist Terrorism (24:07)

- Preparedness and Self-Reliance (41:34)

- Interview with Dr. Bashima Williams on Gut Health (48:51)

- Challenges of Gluten and Inflammatory Foods (1:19:38)

- Gut Lining and Digestion Challenges (1:21:29)

- Digestion Simulator and Microbiome Role (1:25:11)

- Short Chain Fatty Acids and Microbiome Health (1:27:13)

- Ozempic and Long-Term Consequences (1:31:09)

- Smart Goal Setting and Lifestyle Changes (1:33:14)

- Food Labels and Processing (1:39:24)

- Longevity and Anti-Aging (1:51:03)

- Policy Recommendations and Education (1:57:03)

- Bonus Materials in the Course (2:04:38)





