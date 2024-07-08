❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week July 01 - 07, 2024

▪️Russian forces launched several pinpoint missile strikes on Ukrainian forces' facilities in various regions of Ukraine. In Poltava region, four Su-27 VVSU aircraft were destroyed at the Myrhorod airfield and an Mi-24 helicopter was damaged.



▪️In Dnipro region, a MiG-29 in shelter was hit by a missile strike at an airplane parking lot. Fire guidance and correction were performed by operators of the Orlan unmanned system.



▪️In addition, strikes were also carried out against enemy industrial facilities in Dnipro. At least three flights were recorded at one of the YMZ workshops and in the area of the gatehouse on the enterprise's territory.



▪️For the first time in a long time, strikes on the enemy's fuel and energy complex on the territory of Ukraine were resumed. Fuel tanks on the territory of the Ukrgazdobycha oil depot were hit; the fire lasted for two days.



▪️Systematic work continues to destroy enemy air defense systems in Myrhorod. Two S-300 SAM launchers and a 40V6M low-altitude detector were destroyed by an incoming ballistic missile.



▪️Ukrainian forces meanwhile continued to attack targets behind Russian lines. One of the drones detonated on the territory of the Tambov gunpowder factory, while the second was destroyed in the sky.



▪️In addition, as a result of the drone raid, the operation of an electric substation supplying a significant part of Primorsko-Akhtarsk was disrupted. As a result of detonation in the villages of Pavlovskaya and Leningradskaya, fuel tanks at oil depots burned.



▪️The situation in the North Ukrainian direction remains without significant changes. Ukrainian forces are concentrating their efforts on engineering equipment of positions and training of personnel.



Source @rybar





