Meditation Q & A with Wendy Nash #17 -- Meditation Spaces

In this seventeenth installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we talk meditative environments and spaces — mostly external via showing images of them — for one’s “personal” (formal) meditation space, group spaces, etc





Reference images in this blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/01/20/meditation-spaces/





(Ways to) join these Q & A’s when they happen live:





*There’s naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly “Meditation Q & A” either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or just showing to type/ask live.*









Background

Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series “Ask Us Anything” I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 — partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022.





For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events.





Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to “Ask Us Anything” simply and clearly called “Meditation Q & A” especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything’s being “discussions about meditation and related topics.”





Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/01/21/meditation-q-amp-a-with-wendy-nash-17/