The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 24 - One World Digital Currency... What You Need To Know

We know that the move towards CBDCs is gaining momentum, driven by the ingenuity of Central Banks. All told, Many banks around the world exploring CBDCs at one level or another. Some researching, some testing, and a few already distributing CBDC to the public.

Just last month, the Federal Reserve issued a report that noted that “a CBDC could fundamentally change the structure of the U.S. financial system.

Like it our not... the history of money is entering a new chapter.

