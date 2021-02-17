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Harry Vox @ RT America - Radical Islam is Like a Wind Up Doll
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Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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53 views • February 17, 2021
Original:
http://voxnews.com/index.php/us-sponsored-terrorism/item/134-radical-islam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYMIqAvAT-I&;feature=emb_title
Written by Harry Vox - Saturday, 26 March 2016 06:22
Investigative journalist Harry Stuckey on RT news explains that radical Islamic terrorism is like a "Wind Up Doll". More than half of both the US intelligence apparatus and military are privatized operations. More than half of all US Intelligence dollars are spent in the private sector. Same for the US military. The reason why is because an increasing amount of US operations abroad and at home are covert and illegal and by privatizing these illegal operations the US shields itself from accountability for their increasingly belligerent actions.
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Keywords
radical islamrt americaharry voxvoxnewswind up doll
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