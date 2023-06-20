Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A number of financial, corporate, and government institutions have been hacked over the past 72 hours. Adding to the drama are unconfirmed rumors about the movement of military troops inside the USA.
91 views
channel image
Self-Government
Published 17 hours ago |

HACKERS LAUNCH WIDESPREAD CYBER-ATTACK ON WESTERN BANKS, CORPORATIONS, AND GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

JUN 19

Three hacking groups recently threatened to launch a destructive cyber-attack on the Western banking system including the SWIFT international bank wire communication network. A number of financial, corporate, and government institutions have been hacked over the past 72 hours. Adding to the drama are unconfirmed rumors about the movement of military troops inside the USA.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/19/23

Keywords
swiftmilitary troops inside the usahacked over the past 72 hoursinternational bank wire communication network

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket