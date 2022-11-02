Create New Account
James Corbett: Flashback: Climategate (2009) (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 22 days ago

Mirrored from Odysee channel The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel at:-

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/flashback-climategate:8

SHOW NOTES AND MP3:https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-climategate/


FROM 2009: Just as the oligarchs are moving to consolidate their power in a new global governmental scheme based on the manmade climate change scare, their fraud has been exposed. The source code doesn't lie, unlike the scientists who have perverted the good name of science in the pursuit of their political goals.

climate changeglobal warmingpandemicco2climategatealarmismcoronavirusfossil fuel

