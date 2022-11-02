James Corbett: Flashback: Climategate (2009) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Odysee channel The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel at:-
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/flashback-climategate:8
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-climategate/
FROM 2009: Just as the oligarchs are moving to consolidate their power in a new global governmental scheme based on the manmade climate change scare, their fraud has been exposed. The source code doesn't lie, unlike the scientists who have perverted the good name of science in the pursuit of their political goals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.