Living Exponentially: Dan Turke, Behind the Curtain with St. Clair County Chairman Jeff Bohm

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Dan Turke, China Twp. Trustee, sits down with Eileen to talk about the St. Clair County landfill problems and the connection to the Marine City highway controversy. He ties it all to Commissioner Chairman Jeff Bohm. He says that the people must speak up and hold our elected officials accountable or they need to be removed. For more information, go to www.RecallJeffBohm.com

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/