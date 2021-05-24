Hermit Crab in Lotion Cap. Part 1, The Bankers Eviction/Foreclosure. Playa Ventanas, Costa Rica.

This is a similar story of an ignorant sheeple who let the banks convince them to get a loan to buy a house, or refinance, without proper qualifications. Money was transferred electronically through cyber fantasy without any backing of the loan, The loan was just numbers being inputted in certain specific accounts. He has been paying an Interest only loan that don't exist. Soon after wards, the SHEEPLE cannot make the payment. The mean bastard banker sends over the goon to foreclose and repossess the house. The irony is there was never any real money behind the loan and the banks just steal people's houses and businesses.It is Time to make a run on the banks. Pull all of your funds out. Use credit unions.I never seen anything like this in nature. Actually the second crap is trying to steal the others house.OR This could be a mating ritual. BUT I would tend to believe the reoccupy theory by looking at the small shell of the attacker.For thE prelude of this saga, see "The ESCAPE",My apologies to the Latino's, it is SEMANA SANTA, not santa semana.This video is copy written by Radio Pacifico Sur de Costa Rica.www.radiopacsur,com Listen in for more political commentaries.Obtain permission for its commercial use. OTHERWISE Feel free to share.547 views•Apr 7, 2012