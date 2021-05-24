© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hermit Crab in Lotion Cap. Part 1, The Bankers Eviction/Foreclosure. Playa Ventanas, Costa Rica.
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 24, 2021
This is a similar story of an ignorant sheeple who let the banks convince them to get a loan to buy a house, or refinance, without proper qualifications. Money was transferred electronically through cyber fantasy without any backing of the loan, The loan was just numbers being inputted in certain specific accounts. He has been paying an Interest only loan that don't exist. Soon after wards, the SHEEPLE cannot make the payment. The mean bastard banker sends over the goon to foreclose and repossess the house. The irony is there was never any real money behind the loan and the banks just steal people's houses and businesses.
It is Time to make a run on the banks. Pull all of your funds out. Use credit unions.
I never seen anything like this in nature. Actually the second crap is trying to steal the others house.
OR This could be a mating ritual. BUT I would tend to believe the reoccupy theory by looking at the small shell of the attacker.
For thE prelude of this saga, see "The ESCAPE",
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfnGrO...
My apologies to the Latino's, it is SEMANA SANTA, not santa semana.
This video is copy written by Radio Pacifico Sur de Costa Rica.
www.radiopacsur,com Listen in for more political commentaries.
Obtain permission for its commercial use. OTHERWISE Feel free to share.
547 views•Apr 7, 2012
It is Time to make a run on the banks. Pull all of your funds out. Use credit unions.
I never seen anything like this in nature. Actually the second crap is trying to steal the others house.
OR This could be a mating ritual. BUT I would tend to believe the reoccupy theory by looking at the small shell of the attacker.
For thE prelude of this saga, see "The ESCAPE",
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfnGrO...
My apologies to the Latino's, it is SEMANA SANTA, not santa semana.
This video is copy written by Radio Pacifico Sur de Costa Rica.
www.radiopacsur,com Listen in for more political commentaries.
Obtain permission for its commercial use. OTHERWISE Feel free to share.
547 views•Apr 7, 2012
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.