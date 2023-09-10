Swedish Sunday, 15 minutes before. Video One.

So, we had some sunshine. And it must have been too much for them, because here come the chemtrails. Note the crossover with both of them, very common when weather manipulation begins. Please see video two for what it looks like 15 minutes later.
Just quarter of an hour.
Tomorrow's weather, today. Sky seeding above our heads and spraying a plethora of toxic chemicals upon us.
Sweden, have you asked your government why they allow this in a country which will soon be largely dark for six winter months?
