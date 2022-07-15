The Bigger Tent

A Great Political Realignment Is Upon Us

* There is a massive shift happening in demographics for the two parties.

* Republicans are becoming more populist while Democrats become more elitist.

* The left is facing an existential crisis.

* Establishment status quo paved the way for a populist revolution.

* The GOP establishment was proven wrong.

* It turns out their plans for a bigger tent were stupid.

* Dems are the new neocon establishment.

* Squad’s big talk nets zero results for the working class.

* We’re not just resisting; we’re winning.

* Now is a time for choosing for the GOP.

* Don’t expect the establishment to go quietly.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 14 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309561517112

