The Bigger Tent

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A Great Political Realignment Is Upon Us
* There is a massive shift happening in demographics for the two parties.
* Republicans are becoming more populist while Democrats become more elitist.
* The left is facing an existential crisis.
* Establishment status quo paved the way for a populist revolution.
* The GOP establishment was proven wrong.
* It turns out their plans for a bigger tent were stupid.
* Dems are the new neocon establishment.
* Squad’s big talk nets zero results for the working class.
* We’re not just resisting; we’re winning.
* Now is a time for choosing for the GOP.
* Don’t expect the establishment to go quietly.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 July 2022