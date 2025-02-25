BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Riccardo Bosi - Moral Wounds and the Cost of Immorality | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 42
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
81 views • 2 months ago

Moral Wounds and the Cost of Immorality | Powerful Insights and Message


- Words of Wisdom - Serve the people


- Mainstream media now slowly is revealing truth – paradigm shift


- Trumps first 30 days and its enormous progress – truths revealed


- We’ve won the war before the fights has begun. Continue to stand up!


- World view of many will be significantly shaken with what is coming – Faith in Christ


- Addressing Post Traumatic Stress – Betrayal after trust - Overcoming moral wounds


- Delving into the order of our universe and the battle between good and evil


- Addressing physical mental and spiritual anguish and challenges – tutorial on maintaining balance through truth


- This generation cannot identify right from wrong


- Rulers of Australia including masonic filth is beginning to panic


- Electoral fraud run rampant - Australia will boycott the ballot – Barbeque instead


- Secret sociates run and control Australia – AustraliaOne part gains momentum


- Committee of 300 – know your enemy


- We must raise the morality of humankind – this will begin to happen over the years


Keywords
paradigm shiftsecret societiesgood vs evilmoral declineaustralian politicscommittee of 300electoral fraudfaith in christaustraliaonericcardo bosiovercoming betrayalmoral woundscost of immoralitymainstream media shifttrumps progressspiritual balancemasonic controlraising morality
