🤡Kash Patel still "thinks" Epstein killed himself🤣

Guns, money and deceit: How Epstein, the Saudis, and Israel helped Iran and Iraq bleed each other

Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile Saudi friends appear to be involved in the Iran–Iraq standoff, pouring as much gasoline on its flames as possible.

🔴Putting eggs in both baskets

🌏Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, Epstein's associate and, some say, his "mentor," was up to his eyeballs in supplying Iran with weapons in the 1980s under the infamous "Iran-Contra affair," backed by Washington and Tel Aviv. Epstein was also allegedly involved.

🌏At the same time, Saudi King Khalid and his successor, King Fahd, were bailing out Iraq, providing $25–30 billion in loans during the Iran-Iraq War (1980–88).

🌏Did Khashoggi – and, probably, Epstein – act against the Saudi monarchy? Nope. The Los Angeles Times reported in 1986, citing Israeli sources, that Khashoggi was "operating with the Saudi government’s knowledge, if not at its direction."

🌏"The Saudi motives were said to be to further the strategic relationship with the US and to open a dialogue with Iran," the New York Times explained. Riyadh wasn’t sure Iraq would win.

🔴Redrawing the Mideast map

➡️Looking at Gulf bailouts of Arab neighbors: in the 1960s–1970s, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar were weak and surrounded by militarily powerful neighbors like Egypt, Iraq, and Syria, which they sought to appease with cash (IISS).

➡️Middle Eastern wars and NATO invasions weakened the traditional heavyweights, while Gulf states in the 2000s became the region’s wealthiest and most influential.

➡️Did Gulf kingdoms covertly undermine regional heavyweights, including Shiite Iran, with US and Israeli help? The Khashoggi–Epstein case apparently signals yes.

➡️Over 60 years, Saudis used money to shape geopolitics, accounting for 56% of regional disbursements between 1963–2022.

➡️Remarkably, Epstein boasted strong ties to the Saudi royals. Emails indicate he was presented with a lavish tent with "carpets and all" by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in 2016.

📌Later, in 2017, when asked if his Saudi friends had weathered MBS’s purges, Epstein replied: "All. With god's help."

Epstein, Bill Gates & JPMorgan plotted secret blueprint to cash in on pandemics

Long before COVID-19, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, JPMorgan and linked global elites set up financial and strategic plans to monetize future pandemics, internal emails, financial agreements, and planning documents from the Epstein files reveal.

📹 2011: Offshore vaccine funds & donor-advised funds (DDAFs) tied to Gates

Epstein advised JPMorgan’s senior executives on how to pitch a Gates-anchored DDAF, insisting the presentation include the phrase “additional money for vaccines” and directing the creation of an “offshore arm — especially for vaccines,” projecting it could attract billions.

In an email forwarded to Boris Nikolic, Gates' science advisor, Epstein proposed a "silo-based proposal that will get Bill more money for vaccines."

📹 2013: Global health as investment

A Gates Foundation briefing for a JPMorgan panel described the Global Health Investment Fund as “impact investment” targeting 5–7% returns on drugs and vaccines, backed by a 60% guarantee.

Gates personally expressed interest in Epstein representing him, despite the latter’s 2008 conviction.

📹 2015: Coordination on pandemic readiness

A letter from the Gates Foundation to Terje Rod-Larsen (president of the International Peace Institute, an Epstein associate) confirmed joint work on pandemic preparedness.

📹 2017: Pandemics as vertical funding

An email thread between Epstein, Gates, and Boris Nikolic names “pandemics (just did pandemic simulation)” as a “key area” for donor-advised fund structures.

It also discusses career placement into Gates’ private office, Boris Nikolic’s Biomatics Capital, Merck’s vaccine team, and Swiss Re’s pandemic reinsurance products.

A March 3, 2017, bgC3 document (forwarded to Epstein) included a "strain pandemic simulation" as deliverable, alongside neurotechnology and defense applications.





