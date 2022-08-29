AL JAZEERA: 28AUG22 - Return to the Moon: NASA Prepares for Artemis Launch

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Excitement is building as NASA prepares to take another step in its march back to the moon.
An unmanned crew module is set to launch into lunar orbit on Monday.
The United States plans to put humans back on the moon’s surface by 2025.
Al Jazeera's @Fintan Monaghan reports.
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